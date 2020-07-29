UE Athletics Announces Staff and Coach Hires

Brandon Crone joins the UE men’s basketball staff after spending the last six seasons working on the staff of his alma mater – Butler. In his work as the Coordinator of Basketball Operations, he handled a variety of organizational and administrative duties for the Bulldogs, including team travel and scheduling.The Bulldogs made five consecutive postseason appearances to begin Crone’s tenure on the Butler staff, and were on pace for a sixth in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the season. Four NCAA Tournament berths and a Sweet 16 appearance in 2017 highlighted his tenure.Crone enjoyed a successful playing career at Butler, helping the Bulldogs to 78 victories and two postseason tournament berths over his four seasons. He was named Butler’s Most Valuable Player in 2006-07, after leading the Bulldogs to a 29-7 record and a berth in the NCAA Sweet 16.After graduating from Butler, Crone went on to play professional basketball for three seasons in Europe. He returned to the U.S. in 2010 and accepted a position as assistant basketball coach at Park Tudor High School in Indianapolis, where he helped lead the Panthers to the 2011 Indiana Class 2A state championship. He went on to serve as an assistant coach for three seasons at Nova Southeastern, an NCAA Division II school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.A 2007 Butler graduate with a marketing degree, Crone and his wife, Morgan, are the parents of two children: son, Kellar, and daughter, Arlowe.