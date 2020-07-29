Tenants set to move into Nicky Hayden Apartments in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction on the brand new Nicky Hayden Apartments is officially complete.
The land the housing complex sits on was donated by the parents of the motorcycle racing star.
“The Nicky Hayden Apartments are for people that are homeless,” Andrea Mattingly, property manager of Nicky Hayden Apartments and case worker for the Daniel Pitino Shelter said. “Anybody can apply but you can’t make over a certain income.”
Mattingly has worked at the shelter for two years. She says the city needed housing like this.
“Owensboro needed something like this because the housing options are limited and many of them have very long wait lists,” Mattingly said.
For Samara Knapper, she says getting the chance to move into one of these apartments is the ultimate blessing.
“I was there at the shelter because I had unfortunate things happen, and then Miss Andrea gave us an application to fill out and that was it,” Knapper said.
Knapper will be moving into one of the 12 units. Each 640 square-foot space includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living room area.
“It give me a safe place for myself, therefore I can help others by continuing my blessing by giving and just relieve a lot of stress, a lot of headaches and a lot of problems with not having a place,” Knapper said.
With rent priced at just $420, officials with the Daniel Pitino Shelter say these apartments will provide many tenants a transition from homelessness to permanent housing.
“So we have several new tenants moving in from the Pitino Shelter, and then we have some tenants moving in from the Saint Benedict’s Shelter,” Mattingly said.
The tenants are set to move in early next week.
All of the units are filled right now, but officials with the Daniel Pitino Shelter say for those interested in getting on the wait list, people should call the shelter at 270-699-9000.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.