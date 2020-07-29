Tell City Schools preparing for 1st day

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City School officials say 20 percent of students have decided to start the school year online while 80 percent are headed back to the class next week.
As parents and teachers get ready for Tuesday, the William Tell Elementary School building is all set.
Signs are in place promoting social distancing, surfaces are being cleaned, and masks are stocked and ready to be used.
School officials tell us they expect things to run smoothly, so long as everyone follows the COVID-19 rules and restrictions in place.
That includes parents keeping a close eye on their kids, looking for any signs of the coronavirus.
