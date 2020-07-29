Showers and storms return

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A nearly stationary front along the Ohio River will provide the focus for several days of showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State. Scattered storms will move in late Wednesday and become more numerous on Thursday and Friday. Heavy rainfall will be the main threat from the storms, especially in areas that get hit repeatedly. Severe weather risk is low, but a few storms may produce gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will ease into the lower 80s through the weekend and lows will fall into the mid 60′s. 1-2″ total rainfall likely between Thursday and Monday.