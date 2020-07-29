Pine Haven Health & Rehabilitation Center tests all residents, staff for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Evansville have tested all residents and staff members for COVID-19.
According to officials, any residents who tested positive or are showing symptoms have been isolated into the COVID-19 unit.
This unit is away from residents that tested negative.
Officials state staff members who tested positive have been closely followed by the health department. We are also told staff has been using the appropriate PPE.
Pine Haven officials tell us their biggest concerns remain the health and well being of residents and staff members along with preventing the spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release, Pine Haven continues to screen all staff and essential vendors daily by taking their temperature. It also states they are working closely with the medical director, nurse practitioner, Indiana and Vanderburgh County Health Departments.
