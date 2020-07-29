Panther Creek Bridge back open

By Jill Lyman | July 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:30 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Panther Creek Bridge in Daviess County is back open.

It was closed after a truck crashed into it in May.

After the may crash, officials originally said that the bridge would need to be replaced.

Engineers were able to come up with a plan to fix the bridge instead.

The repairs were set to be complete by fall, but the work was finished sooner.

Officials say the weather helped keep the crews ahead of schedule

The work cost $241,340.

The bridge originally opened to traffic in 1934. It underwent an extensive painting and maintenance project in the fall of 2018. 

In August 2019, it was damaged by a truck carrying a load of metal and was closed until just before Thanksgiving 2019.

The second crash was May 18.

