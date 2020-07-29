Owensboro Public Schools prepare for virtual learning

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - More than 1,000 Owensboro public schools students have registered for the virtual academy.
District leaders tell us the virtual academy will be an option for at least the first semester of the school year. They say right now they’re in the process of selecting staff to teach these students.
“We first reached out to any of our staff In any of our buildings that you know had personal or family medical need,” said Brian Benjamin. “We thought that was great to keep them safe at home.”
As far as materials go, the director says each student will need internet access and a device. For students who don’t have internet at home, officials say they’re looking into getting hot spots.
Director of the virtual academy Brian Benjamin says his new role will be very different than his previous job.
“For the last nine years, I’ve been Assistant Principal at Owensboro High School,” said Benjamin. “This is definitely a change. I have close to 1,000 students and maybe 30 teachers or so from across the district grades K through 12, so it’s definitely a challenge but I’m excited.”
School officials say there is still have an additional need for certified teachers. Registration for the virtual academy will be open until midnight Wednesday.
