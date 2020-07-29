Henderson Co. School Board releases safety tips, guidelines video for upcoming academic year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - School is going to look a little different for children returning to in-person learning this fall.
The Henderson County Board of Education released a video to show families what school will look like with new safety guidelines in place.
”Our schools will be sending out more specific videos and information that cover things such as lunches, breakfast schedules - more details specific to the school,” Megan Mortis, Henderson Schools Director of Public Information said.
For those who plan to send their children on a school bus, parents across the county need to make sure their temperature is below 100.4 degrees every morning.
Social distancing will be encouraged before and after loading the bus.
”Hand sanitizer will be dispensed upon entering the bus, and we will be unloading from the front to the back and then loading the bus from the back to the front,” Mortis said. “So it’s a little bit different we do as families to sit together.”
Masks will be worn daily by staff and students grades 1 through 12. When social distancing isn’t possible and people are moving throughout the hallways, masks must be worn.
”Rearranging our classrooms, adjusting how they look, how they typically look - all of our principals, all of our teachers will be sharing this information with them,” Mortis said.
A soft orientation will be held on August 17.
Parents must register for it on the board of education’s website.
”We’ll be giving out chrome books at that time to our students who attend soft opening,” Mortis said. “We’ll talk about details from that video, and even more about the safety procedures and guidelines that we have in place.”
