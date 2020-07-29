Gibson Co. Prosecutor: Charges filed in kidnapping hoax

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren says he’s filed False Informing charges against Hannah Potts and two others for planning and executing an abduction hoax on July 26.
He says Potts, with the assistance of Joshua M. Thomas and Maria S. Hopper, urged that law enforcement be notified after posting onto social media that she had been abducted.
The prosecutor says Joshua Thomas and Maria Hopper assisted in hiding her and were untruthful when confronted by law enforcement concerning her whereabouts.
He says, ultimately, Potts was found at Thomas and Hopper’s residence in Gibson County.
“Ms. Potts actions are criminal in nature. She had many people in her family and community worried sick over her personal health and safety. Further, she risked involving innocent individuals by giving a false description of the alleged abductor. Finally, the number of hours spent by multiple law enforcement agencies in this time of limited resources is simply not recoverable. This callous disregard for others simply will not be tolerated,” said Cochran.
The Prosecutor’s office has requested an arrest warrant.
Monday, a judge granted search warrants for Potts’ phone and facebook account.
