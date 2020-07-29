Gibson Co. has 3rd COVID-19 death, state cases increase 621

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 64,299 total confirmed positive cases and 2,733 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 63,678 total confirmed positive cases and 2,725 deaths.
The state map shows one additional death in Gibson County.
It shows 29 new cases in Vanderburgh County, nine in Dubois County, seven in Warrick County, one in Perry County, three in Posey County, three in Gibson County, four in Spencer County, and two in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,529 cases, 8 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 579 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 446 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 165 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 150 cases
- Gibson Co. - 189 cases, 3 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 109 cases, 2 death
- Pike Co. - 30 cases
Governor Holcomb will give a COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon.
You can watch it live here at 1:30 p.m. CST.
