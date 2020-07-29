Geroux back on horses, resumes riding Friday

“Jimmy has a really good eye for yearlings. I mean, cheap horses. I never want to get hurt in the business,” Candie said. “You can get a $500,000 horse that can’t win for maiden $10,000. We had another filly, Starlight Express, and she made us money. I said, ‘I got $20,000 that we can spend, and I know we’re going to have to spend another $20,000 to get the horse to the races. We were just using those other horses’ money, not my money.”