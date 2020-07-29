Family receives Habitat home dedication in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, a habitat home dedication was held for a family in Mortons Gap.
The Burrows family has been working hard on this new house for over a year, putting in 500 hundred hours of sweat and equity in. But getting to this day has not been easy. The original house was barely liveable.
Anthony, an Army Veteran, tried to fix it up but it was too much to ask. So with the help of Habitat, a brand new house was built and on Wednesday morning the family was given the keys to their new home.
“I am exicted to be able to have a home that - never have to move again, kids can grow up in, grow safe, you know, run around and play and have fun,” said Burrows. “It’s something lasting that I have always wanted.”
The family will be moving in once the paper work is finalized.
