APC hosts zoning ordinance public hearing in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The people of Gibson County had their voices heard at a public hearing Wednesday evening.
Most of them used the chance to speak against a new zoning ordinance that would define what portions of unincorporated land in the county could be used for.
If approved, the ordinance would designate certain pieces of land only to be used for certain things, such as agricultural, residential, commercial, and manufacturing.
The ordinance would allow for wind turbines to be placed on pieces of the land, a major point of contention for many.
“They should be doing what the county wants and the people want. We don’t want more rules and more zoning and to limit our future and my children’s future on what they want to do when they get older,” said April Newlin.
The meeting was hosted by the Area Plan Commission. The Commission could vote on the ordinance at its next meeting. If approved, the measure would move to the County Commissioners
