Affidavit: Chandler man arrested on child molestation charge stemming from 2016 incident

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler man is in jail, facing a felony child molestation charge stemming from an incident that allegedly happened over four years ago.
Deputies say in June, a juvenile was interviewed at Holly’s House about sexual abuse allegations that reportedly happened back in the spring of 2016.
The victim told investigators during the interview that Alan Grimwood, 31, visited her family at their home at the time of the incident.
The victim said she was 13 at the time.
Court documents state that while Grimwood was visiting, he and the victim’s father were in the living room while the victim and other children were playing in a different room.
The victim told investigators she went to go get her father after the other children started arguing. The victim’s father went into the other room to check on the children while the victim said she sat on the footstool that was in front of the loveseat that Grimwood was sitting on.
According to court records, the victim said that’s when Grimwood asked, “do you want me to rub your back like I do my wife’s?” Investigators say Grimwood proceeded to rub the victim’s back under the victim’s shirt and touched her inappropriately.
The victim told authorities she became uncomfortable and left the room to return where the other children were playing.
Grimwood was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail Tuesday evening. His bond is set at $10,000.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.