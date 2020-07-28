Webster Co. schools release glimpse of reopening plans

WEBSTER CO., Ky (WFIE) - Webster County families are learning what back to school plans will look like this year for the maroon and gold.
Webster County students will go to school part-time in person and part-time from home.
Students will be divided into two groups. The “maroon group” will attend Mondays and Tuesdays. The “gold group” will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Everyone will be doing online learning on Fridays. Students will be expected to do school work on the opposite days when they’re not in school.
Calloway says all kids in a household will be in the same color group.
She also says they made the decision after getting feedback from more than 950 families. More information will be coming out in a virtual town hall meeting on August 17.
