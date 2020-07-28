Warrick Co. school board approves reopening plan

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, the school board met Monday evening to decide whether to approve the district’s re-opening plan.
With the start of school creeping ever so closely on the calendar, superintendent of schools Brad Schneider, along with the school board, approved the Warrick schools reentry plan.
As of now, the plan is to begin school Wednesday, August 12, with two options. Students can either attend classes in person, or they can use the virtual option and take classes via live stream.
“We all work together to develop the plan. We have input from teachers, health department, so it’s a compilation of a lot of decisions, a lot of thoughts, a lot of scenarios to prepare for,” said Schneider. “People need to realize this is a living breathing plan, so it’s gonna change often, gonna be changed updated on a regular basis.”
The plan includes plenty of safety protocols, like temperature checks for students and staff, social distancing, frequent sanitizing, regular hand washing, and masks will be required.
“Most important thing is that parents understand they have a choice because we understand there’s a lot of opinions on whether the school should or shouldn’t open so we want to give parents the option they think is best for the kids,” said Schneider.
