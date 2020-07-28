USI Tennis Squads Recognized with ITA Academic Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) recognized the University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis with 2019-20 Academic Awards, both team and individual honors.
The Screaming Eagles, which finished 2019-20 with a team 3.76 team cumulative grade point average (GPA), were one of 129 NCAA Division II teams to earn All-Academic Team status. The ITA All-Academic Team award, the third for the team since 2016 (2016, 2018), is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale).
Individually, USI seniors Lauren Hambrock and Alex Jamison; sophomores Lindsey McCord and Kylie Skepnek; and freshmen Elizabeth Cluck, Chloe McIsaac, and Jasmine Shireman were named ITA Scholar Athletes. To be recognized as an ITA Scholar Athlete, a student athlete must be a varsity letter winner; have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year; and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) recognized the University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis with 2019-20 Academic Awards, both team and individual honors.
The Screaming Eagles, which finished 2019-20 with a team 3.53 team cumulative grade point average (GPA), were one of 95 NCAA Division II teams to earn All-Academic Team status. The ITA All-Academic Team award, the first in program history, is open to any ITA program that has a cumulative team GPA of 3.20 or above (on a 4.00 scale).
Individually, USI sophomores Parker Collignon and Marvin Kromer; and freshmen Preston Cameron and Lucas Sakamaki were the first in program history to be named ITA Scholar Athletes. To be recognized as an ITA Scholar Athlete, a student athlete must be a varsity letter winner; have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year; and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.
