USI Tennis Squads Recognized with ITA Academic Awards

Individually, USI sophomores Parker Collignon and Marvin Kromer; and freshmen Preston Cameron and Lucas Sakamaki were the first in program history to be named ITA Scholar Athletes. To be recognized as an ITA Scholar Athlete, a student athlete must be a varsity letter winner; have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year; and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.