Union Co. schools announce reopening plans

UNION CO., Ky (WFIE) - Union County Public School officials have announced their reopening plans for this fall.
Like many schools in Kentucky, Union County students will resume classes on August 26.
They'll have the option to do so in one of two ways - traditional, in-person classes - or online, as part of UCPS virtual learning.
The former would see students go through daily symptom screens, including temperature taking, wearing a facemask when social distancing isn't possible - including moving throughout the building, and an altered schedule throughout the day to reduce group size.
The virtual option would see students be assigned a virtual learning instructor. Parents who choose the virtual option for their child must ensure high-quality internet access and use of a reliable device - which does not include a cell phone.
School officials will be calling parents in early August to confirm which option they feel is right for their child.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.