Tell City schools invest in ion air system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are many ways the CDC recommends to protect yourself from COVID-19.
Social distancing, wearing a mask. But what about killing the virus while it’s traveling in the air?
14 News spoke with the superintendent of Tell City schools about how they’re preventing the spread of the virus by trying to kill it before it gets into your kid’s system.
All over the world, people are buying up PPE.
The Tell City and Troy Township School System is too, but they’re also putting money into a system that creates ions.
Ions are a group of atoms that have an electrical charge. We may not be able to see them with the naked eye, but the work they do is life-changing.
”These ions from a laments point of view, attack the virus, they kill the virus,” said Superintendent John Anthony Scioldo.
There are about eight of these machines creating ions throughout the school system. Filling up common spaces, like the cafeteria, hallways, and gym.
”These things are in the White House, they’re in Google, they’re at Johns Hopkins Medical Center, if they’re good enough for those places, they’re gonna work in Tell City Troy Township Schools,” said Scioldo.
These ions are 90 percent effective in killing the human coronavirus. They also kill other bacterias and are energy efficient. A $50,000 investment in your child’s health.
”We wanted to be able to ensure the healthiest possible environment for our students” said Scioldo.
But even with ions working overtime, it doesn’t mean the other safety measures the CDC has recommended won’t be in place. Masks, social distancing, and hand washing will be essential.
”We feel like we’re in good shape, we feel like we’re ready to start August 4,” said Scioldo.
The school corporation is currently looking into funding options so that they can get a filter for each classroom as well.
