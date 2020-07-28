Sew and Serve gains new partnership in American Red Cross

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville/Newburgh chapter of Sew and Serve has picked up a big partnership this week, inching members closer to their goal of providing 6,000 masks for EVSC and Warrick County School Corporation students this fall.
The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana Region of the American Red Cross is partnering with local Sew & Serve organizers. The mission of the American Red Cross is to alleviate hardships during emergencies by utilizing the power of volunteers and generous donors. This week, they’ve done just that.
After hearing about the Sew and Serve goal of 6,000 student masks, local Red Cross officials knew the perfect way to help out.
On Thursday, the Red Cross will be donating enough fabric and elastic to produce the rest of Sew and Serve’s goal of 6,000 student masks. Organizers tell us that’s more than the length of three football fields worth of fabric and 2,000 yards of elastic.
Southwest Indiana Sew and Serve coordinator Christin Pelsor says this news came as a surprise, but certainly as a welcomed gift of gratitude.
“I guess you weren’t aware, but the Red Cross has some materials ready for this purpose,” says Pelsor. “I was like, ‘No! I didn’t know that! We’ve just been going off of people’s donations from like their grandmothers and stuff.‘”
Pelsor explained the American Red Cross was willing to deliver the materials, and it was a done deal for her and her volunteers.
“And I was like, okay! That would be great!” says Pelsor.
“During this time, the community has really rallied,” says Theo Boots, Executive Director of the Southwest Chapter of the American Red Cross. “And I know they still will rally when they hear this out that we still have a couple of weeks to make those 3,000 masks!”
Pelsor estimates by the end of the day Tuesday, all masks for Warrick County Schools will be complete. That means, however, the group still needs to make around 3,800 masks for EVSC students.
Those who are interested in volunteering with Sew and Serve may contact Pelsor directly at christin.pelsor@gmail.com.
