Salvation Army sponsoring drive-thru food distribution in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is sponsoring a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday evening in Evansville.
The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1040 N. Fulton Avenue.
Officials say the food distribution is for families that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say they will be giving out Farmers to Families produce boxes and dairy boxes, boxes of household staple items, bread, pastry, frozen meat, cheese and milk.
The drive-thru line will be forming on the Missouri Street side of the Salvation Army.
If you plan on going, you will need a picture ID for the head of the household. No more than two families per vehicle will be served. Salvation Army officials ask that you empty your vehicle’s trunk so that food items can be placed there.
