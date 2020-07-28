Rain and humidity return with cooler temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday brought a respite from the 90s with sunny skies and temps in the low to middle 80s. We’ll warm to near 90 on Wednesday, with showers and storms returning by late afternoon and into the evening. An unsettled pattern will linger over the Tri-State from Thursday into early next week. We’ll have a daily chance for showers and storms, but temps will only rise into the lower 80s and upper 70s through the period. Severe weather is not likely, but some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.