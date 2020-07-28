Police: Man arrested after two emaciated adults in his care die

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing two counts of neglect of a dependent causing seriously bodily injury and two counts of exploitation of and endangered adult.
Gilbert Williams, 58, was arrested late Monday night.
According to a police affidavit, officers were called to a home on North Bedford Avenue in May because a man had died.
Officers say they found the man’s body, naked and malnourished.
They say trash and food were all over the home, and another woman was also found emaciated.
Officers say she was in an adult diaper that had not been changed in a long time and was covered in feces.
The woman, who police say was the mother of the man found dead, was taken to the hospital where she died four days later.
Officers say Williams was supposed to be the caretaker for the two, and tried to delay reporting the man’s death so he could clean up the home.
They say a man called to the scene by Williams would not allow it, and authorities were notified.
Police say they discovered checks had been written to Williams from two of the victims’ accounts.
They say it totaled $19,300 over a span of five months.
