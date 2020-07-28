Owensboro restaurants react to Gov. Beshear’s new orders

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bars will be closed for two weeks, effective Tuesday, July 28. Restaurants will be limited to 25% indoor capacity, and bars that serve food must implement a “seat rule” - meaning everyone must remain in a seat unless going to the restroom.
“Our facility will hold normally 160 people. I cut it from 160 to 80. Okay now from 80 I’ve got to go down to 40 people. That is not enough for me to be able to open the doors,” said the commander of American Legion Post 9, Charles Lagadinos.
Lagadinos says operating the Legions Bar and Restaurant at just 25 percent capacity is not doable.
“We do have a food license but at 25 percent occupancy rate, I cannot open this facility,” said Lagadinos. “I can’t even barely pay the air conditioning bill.”
The commander says once capacity limits are loosened he plans to get the doors back open.
Over at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, the owner says they’re facing their own challenges.
“When I talk to people about coronavirus and my business, I tell people that we’re all in the same storm - we’re just not all in the same boat,” said co-owner of Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Patrick Bosley.
Bosley says for his restaurant, the capacity limit has not proved to be an issue.
“For us, I don’t think the 25 percent seating capacity is the big challenge. It’s the consumer confidence to eat out that’s been challenged through fear and uncertainty,” said Bosley.
Bosley says despite the challenging time, he and his staff will continue to adapt and push through.
“You know when life gives you lemons make lemonade this is not the end of a lot of businesses. It’s the beginning of finding new ways of doing business,” said Bosley. “So those who can adapt we’ll figure out how to keep doing business in this economy.”
These measures will be in effect for the next two weeks. The governor says the new order still allows for unlimited outdoor seating as long as social distancing is possible.
