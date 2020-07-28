Organization donates backpacks and supplies to Posey Co. students

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, the group Family Matters held a backpack giveaway Tuesday morning.
They gave away more than 100 backpacks to students in grades K-12.
They were loaded up and stacked on the tables at Hedges Community Center in Mt.Vernon.
To get a backpack, parents had to make an appointment so organizers could limit the number of people in the room at one time.
The backpacks were filled with everything kids will need to start the school year.
"The kid's face when they get these new backpacks full of supplies is absoutley amazing," said Family Matters Executive Director Beth Russel. "It's important to the kids to have the things they need to go to school. It's important for us to be able to provide that."
There is another giveaway Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
You can call Family Matters for an appointment. The number is 812-838-6875.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.