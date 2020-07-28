New COVID-19 deaths in Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties, 771 new state cases

Indiana COVID-19 (Source: wfie)
By Jill Lyman | July 28, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated July 28 at 10:58 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.

It now shows 63,678 total confirmed positive cases and 2,725 deaths.

That’s up from Monday’s 62,907 total confirmed positive cases and 2,709 deaths.

The map shows one new death on both Vanderburgh and Spencer Counties.

It shows 42 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 in Dubois County, eight in Warrick County, one in Perry County, two in Posey County, four in Gibson County, one in Spencer County, and two in Pike County.

Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 1,500 cases, 8 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 570 cases, 11 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 439 cases, 29 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 164 cases, 12 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 147 cases
  • Gibson Co. - 186 cases, 2 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 105 cases, 2 death
  • Pike Co. - 28 cases

