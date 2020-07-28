Mt. Carmel, IU standout Tyra Buss hired as UE assistant basketball coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville is introducing their new assistant coaches for the men’s and women’s basketball teams.
They are holding a media event Tuesday afternoon.
On the list as the Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach is Tyra Buss.
Buss was a basketball standout at Mt. Carmel, before going on to be a record breaking scorer at IU.
Buss finished her career at IU as the program’s record holder in seven categories including points scored (2,364), steals (293), assists (574), free throws made (633) and points per game (17.5).
She helped lead Indiana to the 2018 WNIT Championship, where she was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
The Mt. Carmel native was a three-time All-Big Ten first team selection and two-time WBCA All-American honorable mention.
Buss is part of the all-time winningest senior class in program history with 82 wins.
She played professional basketball in Greece, and was in the WNBA as a guard for the Connecticut Sun.
