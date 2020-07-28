Morphew Commits to USI Cross Country Team

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Cross Country/Track & Field Coach Mike Hillyard announced that Memorial High School standout Allison Morphew (Evansville, Indiana) has chosen to continue her running career with the Screaming Eagles’ women’s program in 2020-21.
Morphew earned varsity letters in cross country, swimming and track & field during her prep career, helping the Tigers to three straight sectional and regional titles as well as four City and SIAC championships during her cross country career.
A two-time honorable mention All-State honoree on the cross country course, Morphew won the 2019 SIAC, sectional and regional titles. She also earned All-State honors on the track as a sophomore and a junior and was a three-time state qualifier.
Morphew, who claimed SIAC and regional titles in the 800 meters during her career, also helped MHS to three straight SIAC team titles. She helped MHS’s 4x800-meter relay team to a seventh-place showing at the 2019 IHSAA Championships.
“Allison made a big jump during the spring (2019) and fall to emerge as one of the top seniors in the state of Indiana,” Hillyard said. “She has a combination of speed and aerobic strength that will make her a great mile/3K athlete at the next level. We’re very fortunate that she chose to stay in Evansville and represent the University of Southern Indiana.”
Morphew joins a USI women’s cross country squad that is coming off its 10th Great Lakes Valley Conference title in the last 12 years as well as its 13th overall. USI also finished 13th at the NCAA II Championships in 2019.
USI, along with the Evansville Sports Corporation, is currently scheduled to host the NCAA II Midwest Region and NCAA II National Championships in November at Angel Mounds.
