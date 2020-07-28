Mission BBQ sells cups to help Tri-State veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local BBQ restaurant is working hard to help Tri-State veterans.
Mission BBQ is currently selling limited edition cups that raise funds for Honor Flight.
Cups are $3.99 or can be added to a combo meal for $2. Two dollars from every local sale will go to Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.
The folks at Mission BBQ’s Evansville location say they have sold almost 4,000 cups so far.
They have raised enough funds for Honor Flight to send 15 veterans on a future flight.
“They stepped up. They knew that we lost opportunities to take veterans,” said Diane Shaw. “They know we weren’t able to do fundraising because we had that come down from national Honor Flight. So they said ‘Hey, what can we do to help you?’, and this is what they did.”
You can buy one of these cups in store until August 10.
