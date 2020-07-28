Lower Heat & Humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rare late July cold front will slice into the elevated heat and humidity dropping temps below normal. Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending early then clearing skies this afternoon as high temps will drop into the mid-80′s. The humidity will lower as skies clear out this afternoon.
Wednesday, partly sunny and humid with high temps in the upper 80′s Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms with severe storms unlikely.
Occasional showers and thunderstorms Thursday as high temps only reach 80-degrees. The severe thunderstorm threats are low but torrential rainfall could prompt minor flooding.
