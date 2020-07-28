High school athletes test positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some professional sports are back with precautions. And college athletics are working to find ways to make their sports seasons happen this fall.
However, COVID-19 has created some obstacles.
On Tuesday, we checked in to see how our local high school athletes have been doing.
EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen tells us they are monitoring each situation closely. Health and safety remain the priority, but also, Owen wants their athletes to be able to play this fall.
Out of the roughly 400 to 500 student-athletes who have been practicing the last four weeks in the school corporation, he says only two have tested positive for COVID-19.
Warrick County Superintendent Brad Schneider says one school had three athletes test positive.
For EVSC, teams continue to practice. one of the student-athletes who tested positive was able to quarantine by themselves. The other quarantined, as well as a close cohort group that came into close contact with them.
”Very fortunate with the cases that I’m aware of the symptoms have not been bad and the kids are luckily feeling good. But, you know, we are going to continue to move forward with an abundance of caution,” said Owen. “Obviously, nothing’s changed. We listen, we learn and we are continuing to move forward with an abundance of caution.”
We also spoke with Owensboro Public School officials. They tell us two student-athletes have tested positive.
Officials say those athletes were not around other team members during that time period, but they did cancel practice for two weeks as a precaution.
We’ve reached out to several other school districts in our area to see where they stand with potential cases of COVID-19. We’re waiting to hear back. We’ll continue to follow any updates.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.