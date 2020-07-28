Henderson Readifest goes online this year due to coronavirus pandemic

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County School’s annual Readifest is going online this year.
Students are able to go and get supplies, but due to the pandemic, parents need to fill out the Readifest request form online.
Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center students will automatically get school supplies when preschool starts in Septemeber.
North and South Middle School students can pick up supplies at their school on August 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. on a first come first serve basis.
High school students must contact the Youth Service Center for help.
Central students that are in the elementary grades may sign up online for school supplies selecting the Central Academy as their school for this year, while middle and high school students must contact the school for assistance.
