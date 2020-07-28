Henderson Co. school hosts ‘Drive-Thru Family Reading Night'

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson families getting ready to head back to school were treated with some fun Tuesday evening.
Students at Jefferson Elementary were welcomed by their teachers for a Drive-Thru Family Reading Night.
The event was a partnership between the Henderson County Library and the county schools. Families were given free books, meals, and other prizes from the comfort of their own cars.
Teachers say it was exciting to see their students for the first time in months.
“We miss them so much because it’s not a school without kids,” said Gwen Courtney. “So it’s important to see them, and for them to know that we miss them.”
Students could also participate in the Library’s StoryWalk, which encourages children to read.
