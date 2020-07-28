Green River District reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 13 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 34 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, 10 are in Henderson County, 10 are in Ohio County, nine are in Daviess County, three are in Webster County, and there is one new case in both McLean and Union counties.
Green River health officials say they have a total of 1,483 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,180 people have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 13 new COVID-19 cases. They’ve now had a total of 374 confirmed cases in the county with 287 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 647 cases, 7 deaths, 537 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 611 cases, 9 deaths, 563 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 374 cases, 34 deaths, 287 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 343 cases, 5 death, 261 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 294 cases, 4 deaths, 220 recovered
- Webster Co. - 75 cases, 1 death, 60 recovered
- McLean Co. - 40 cases, 1 death, 34 recovered
- Union Co. - 48 cases, 36 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 36 cases, 32 recovered
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
