COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of Greater Evansville Region announces round seven of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announced round seven of allocations
The crisis response fund awards over $102,000 to the nonprofit agencies listed below.
Seventh Round Funding Recipients:
- Organization: Bread of Life Ministry, Inc. – Lynville, Indiana
- Awarded $15,000
- Organization: Feed Evansville
- Awarded $23,700
- Organization: Hangers (EVSC Foundation)- Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $10,000
- Organization: Mental Health of America – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $4,000
- Organization: Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley, Inc.
- Awarded $20,000
- Organization: SWIRCA – Evansville, Indiana
- Awarded $12,000
- Organization: YMCA of Southwestern Indiana
- Awarded $17,940
14 News spoke to Bread of Life Ministry. They say they operate off of donated food only.
That food is brought in to serve more than 100,000 people a month, which the pandemic threatened.
The President of Bread of Life Ministries says without these funds allocated to the nonprofit, they would have had to turn agencies away, shut down distribution after food ran out, and turn families away at the door.
He says the funds have given them the opportunity to bring extra truckloads of food to serve more people during the pandemic.
“We do 300 families out the front door, and those families range from one to ten people in the family. But then we serve 168 others in the Tri-State area and that’s where a majority of the families come in at,” Jim Webb, the President of Bread of Life Ministry Inc. said.
If you’re interested in donating you can go to their Facebook page. You can also call them at (812) 922-5424.
