Women encouraged to reschedule mammograms delayed by COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Earlier this year, elective procedures were halted due to the COVID-19 surge.
Officials at Ascension St. Vincent say procedures, like mammograms, are extremely important, and if you’ve missed one, it could have serious health effects.
Ascension officials say at one of their screening centers in Evansville alone, the COVID-19 delays meant 2,500 women missed their scheduled mammograms.
To help women catch up from their missed appointments, Ascension will be holding “Mammograms Until Midnight,” at their breast center. It starts at 5 p.m. July 31.
“This environment is truly safe. If you look around our center here we’ve got sic feet social distancing policies. We are screening everyone at the front door. We ask that you screen yourself before you come in. Of course everyone needs to wear a mask. It’s important because this is the only way we can detect breast cancer at this point in time. This is the only way we’ve gotten opportunity to cure you,” said Director Sheila Hauck.
Officials say if women fall behind and don’t reschedule the screenings, there could be serious health issues in the future with increased risk of cancer.
