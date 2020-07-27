Teacher Locker school supply store opens for the year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC teachers will soon be able to shop for free school and classroom supplies at the Teacher Locker.
The Teacher Locker announced that the store will open Monday at 10 a.m. Officials say for the first two weeks, teachers new to teaching in the EVSC can shop.
The Teacher Locker will then open to all EVSC teachers K-12 starting the week of August 10.
“We know this is an unpredictable year for education,” said Teacher Locker Board Member Jeffrey Berger. “But we also know that our teachers continue to need supplies to help their students learn and grow. We are committed to providing whatever support we can to ease the pressure on teachers during this trying time.”
The school supply store is located in two classrooms at the Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond Avenue.
This year, store officials say they will be limiting the number of teachers and volunteers during each shopping time slot. They also ask shoppers to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.
Teachers interested in shopping can begin signing up immediately on the Teacher Locker website.
