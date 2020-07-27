Several displaced after Sunday night apartment fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three adults and three children were displaced after a late-night apartment fire in Evansville, according to fire officials.
They say crews responded to Heritage Apartments in the 1200 block of Lincoln Park Drive just after 11 Sunday night.
Officials say the resident of another apartment nearby heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from the back window of the apartment.
Fire crews arrived on scene and were able to quickly put out the fire.
They say the fire started in the bedroom where most of the damage was contained.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Authorities say the Red Cross was contacted to help those who were displaced by the fire.
