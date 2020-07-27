Scattered storms, not as hot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A cold front will push into the Tri-State on Monday night and kick up a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain may linger into early Tuesday. Tuesday will be sunny and not as hot with a high of 85. More showers and storms possible from Thursday through early next week. Daily highs will climb into the low to mid 80s and lows will sink into the upper 60s. Widespread severe weather not expected through the period, but a few storms may briefly produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.