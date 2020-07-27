Reitz High School parents plan unofficial graduation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several dozen high school graduates took part in a parent-organized ceremony on Monday along West Franklin Street.
Organizers Tamy Smith and Tracy Courey tell us the COVID-19 pandemic took so many memories away from the Reitz class of 2020.
They wanted the kids to end the school year on a positive note. So they contacted the parks department and reserved Franklin Park and spread the word on social media about their informal, in-person graduation ceremony.
Student Alex Hicks was among those to sign up.
It feels great,” Hicks said. “I finally get some closure on a crazy year. It just feels nice.”
Reitz High School has more than 300 seniors. Organizers say 64 students were signed up for Monday’s informal graduation ceremony.
