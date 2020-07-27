PTO supplying Newburgh students with masks

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle South Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) says its helping students get prepared for the new mandates put in place this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a social media post on the organization’s Facebook page, officials announced they are providing each student with a school-themed mask, a lanyard and a clear water bottle.
The organization also says the masks will be made available for purchase. The Castle South Gaitor Mask is slated to cost $10 and the Ear Loop Dragon Mask is priced at $5.
