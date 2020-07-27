Owensboro Catholic Schools start classes Aug. 26

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic Schools announced they are going back to school five days a week starting August 26.
The staff tell us they feel going back to five days a week is very important for the socialization and classroom learning environment for the students.
When students come in for the day, they will have their temperature taken.
In places where six feet distance can not be maintained, a mask will be required.
Staff also said they are going to clean frequently touched areas on a regular basis.
"We are going to continue to tweak and change till we get it right. We know we are going to learn a whole lot over these next 30 days, and we are going to learn a whole lot more the first two or three days of school. We are going to see what really works well and what doesn't, and we will adjust accordingly," said Chief Administration Officer Keith Osborne.
Staff also tells us students will still be able to use the public school buses to get to school.
