25 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state up 535

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 62,907 total confirmed positive cases and 2,709 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 62,372 total confirmed positive cases and 2,706 deaths.
The map shows 25 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight in Dubois County, five in Warrick County, two in Posey County, two in Gibson County, two in Spencer County, and one in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,458 cases, 7 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 558 cases, 11 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 431 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 163 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 145 cases
- Gibson Co. - 182 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 104 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 26 cases
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order requiring Hoosiers to wear face coverings in most public settings is now in effect.
