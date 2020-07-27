KY Gov. Beshear to announce more steps to help slow COVID-19 surge

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce additional steps to slow the coronavirus surge on Monday.
This comes after his meeting with the White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx and other health leaders.
Dr. Birx said states like Kentucky and Indiana need to slow the spread before cases get worse.
She suggested reducing the capacity of restaurants and closing bars.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 624 cases, 7 deaths, 512 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 607 cases, 9 deaths, 563 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 361 cases, 34 deaths, 286 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 333 cases, 5 death, 253 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 274 cases, 4 deaths, 209 recovered
- Webster Co. - 71 cases, 1 death, 57 recovered
- McLean Co. - 38 cases, 1 death, 31 recovered
- Union Co. - 45 cases, 30 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 35 cases, 30 recovered
The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.