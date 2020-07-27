KSP hosting ‘Cover the Cruiser’ to raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are encouraging the public to cover its cruisers with stickers this week to help support Special Olympics Kentucky (SOKY).
KSP cruisers will be parked at several locations throughout the state, including Casey’s General Store in Owensboro.
Kentuckians can purchase SOKY stickers for $1 and place them anywhere of the cruisers. All proceeds from the stickers will go directly to Special Olympics Kentucky.
“Cover the Cruiser” is a fundraising campaign meant to assist SOKY in wake of their Summer Olympics getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here for the full list of designated locations.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.