Indiana’s mask mandate takes effect Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is now in effect.
That order will require all Hoosiers to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public space when you’re not able to social distance.
You must wear a mask when using public transportation or when using rideshare services.
There is a list of exceptions, for example, if you’re under eight, you won’t be required to wear a mask. The order also has exceptions for people with certain medical conditions and disabilities.
A mask mandate is still in effect for those in Illinois and Kentucky.
