Indiana’s mask mandate takes effect Monday

July 27, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated July 27 at 5:44 AM

INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is now in effect.

That order will require all Hoosiers to wear a mask in indoor public spaces and in outdoor public space when you’re not able to social distance.

You must wear a mask when using public transportation or when using rideshare services.

There is a list of exceptions, for example, if you’re under eight, you won’t be required to wear a mask. The order also has exceptions for people with certain medical conditions and disabilities.

[Gov. Holcomb’s full executive order]

A mask mandate is still in effect for those in Illinois and Kentucky.

