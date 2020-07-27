Henderson Co. Schools to hold orientation week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson County, students are set to get a taste of how the new school year will be before it officially starts.
August 26 is the first day back, but the school corporation has set aside four days for a soft opening a week earlier.
Students will be broken down by grade level and scheduled for a three-hour session at their school, so they can be comfortable and ready for the first day.
Throughout the soft opening, elementary school students will attend from 8 until 11 a.m. on August 17 through August 20.
Middle school and high school students will attend the soft opening from 9 a.m. until noon.
All students who attend will receive breakfast and lunch.
Students have to be enrolled for this next school year before they go to the soft opening.
