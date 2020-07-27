Evansville Water to temporarily change disinfectant used in water treatment process

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process starting on August 11 and continuing until September 21.
Evansville Water officials say they will be using free chlorine rather than the regularly used disinfectant, chloramine, during that time.
They say this will be the second of two planned temporary switchovers in 2020.
Evansville Water says the scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water-treatment practice to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria throughout the year.
They say the drinking water will be regularly monitored to meet the federal Safe Drinking Water Act standards.
During this change, water officials say some customers may notice a slight change in the taste or odor of their tap water. They say the mild chlorine taste and odor is normal and poses no health risks.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.