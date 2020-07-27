Evansville City Council to discuss mask ordinance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the statewide mask mandate goes into effect, the Evansville City Council is expected to discuss their own mask ordinance.
Council President Alex Burton tells us he doesn’t expect there to be any sort of vote on their ordinance.
He says they’re just going to discuss what to do now that Holcomb’s order is in effect.
”We’re really following into the governor’s guidelines, and now it’s our take to work with the health department, to work with the mayor’s office, to work with the county commissioners, other civic leaders, and just really make sure we’re doing what’s right and what makes the most sense for the residents of Evansville, and that’s where well - that’s where we’ll go,” said Burton.
