Drowning victim recovered, identity released

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The search for a drowning victim has ended after his body was recovered this morning in the Ohio River.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers identified the victim as Harold Snook, 52, of Crestwood, Ky.
Officer Jim Hash of Indiana DNR said Snook was swimming from one boat to another on Saturday night when he went underwater and didn’t resurface.
Snook’s body was located around 8:30 a.m. today about 1/2 mile downstream from the mouth of Fourteen Mile Creek where it enters the Ohio River.
